Biz Roundup: Kannapolis officers receive recognition for life-saving actions

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department presented the Lifesaving Award to three officers for their quick actions that resulted in keeping a person alive in the fall.

Officers Bryan C. Crim, P. Antonio Ramirez and Colby V. Richardson were recently presented with the award by Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Last fall, Crim and Richardson responded to an attempted suicide call. Once they arrived, they found a person who had used a ligature to hang himself outside of the home. The person was unresponsive. They were able to lift the person, remove the ligature from his neck and place him on the ground. Once there, Crim and Richardson began CPR and continued giving CPR until being relieved by Ramirez, who also arrived at the residence. All three continued their life saving efforts until medical personnel arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital where he survived his injuries.

“If it were not for the quick and decisive actions of Officers Crim, Richardson and Ramirez, the patient would have likely passed away,” Spry said. “Their teamwork was critical in saving the life of this person. Their actions are in keeping with the highest ideals of law enforcement and our department, and for this we present them with the Lifesaving Award. This award is one of the highest honors you can receive in our department and we are grateful for their actions in saving one of our residents.”

Rowan County native hired as external relations director at Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University last week announced the hiring of Rowan County native Christy R. Agner to the role of external relations director and deputy chief of staff.

Agner will oversee WCU’s Office of External Relations, which serves as WCU’s primary external liaison with local, regional, state and national constituencies.

Melissa Canady Wargo, chief of staff for WCU, said she is excited to welcome Agner to the school’s staff.

“Christy has an extensive and proven background in government and external relations that she will be able to leverage in communicating the good word about WCU and its needs,” Wargo said in a news release. “She will be a full-throated advocate for WCU with both the General Assembly and with our congressional delegation. Her many years and connections in Raleigh will stand her in good stead as she advances the university’s legislative priorities. In addition, I am fully confident that Christy’s knowledge and enthusiasm will allow her to forge strong connections in our community both on and off campus.”

Agner, born in Rowan County, is a graduate of N.C. State University and lives in Raleigh.

Agner previously worked as a rural adviser for the North Carolina Governor’s Hometown Strong cabinet agency, focused on ensuring small, remote and rural communities have access to state agency programs and services. Agner also previously worked as deputy secretary of advocacy programs for the N.C. Department of Administration and as legislative liaison for the N.C. Department of Justice and the N.C. Department of Administration.

Agner said she’s excited to bring her experience and skills in advocacy, management and partnership building to WCU as one of the state’s NC Promise schools offering reduced student tuition to make a quality education more accessible.

“I love the fact that WCU is providing such an affordable, exceptional education offering so many degrees and skills, and serving so many first-generation college students,” Agner in a news release.

Power Curbers introduces new equipment monitoring tool

SALISBURY — Power Curbers recently introduced its new ConnectSmart Telematics solution at World of Concrete 2022 trade show in Las Vegas.

Based in Salisbury, Power Curbers produces concrete slipform machines used for paving roads, curbs, sidewalks, barrier walls, ditches and various special applications. The company’s new ConnectSmart Telematics solution is a dashboard accessible on a web browser or app that enables fleet managers to monitor the live location of machinery across the globe. Specific areas like job sites, storage yards, or service areas may be “geofenced” to send immediate alerts if the unit isn’t where it should be.

The equipment’s current status is always visible, so contractors know whether their machine is

running, parked or in transit. ConnectSmart Telematics also displays and tracks when the vibrators are on or off in real-time. That is critical for slipformers as it allows them to analyze when their unit is idling versus pouring. Managing idle time is essential for maximizing fleet efficiency and sustainability through reduced fuel consumption and lowered emissions.

With ConnectSmart, maintenance is more manageable, too. Companies can remotely monitor equipment’s hours to uphold appropriate service intervals and see live engine outputs through the dashboard. These outputs include fault codes to aid with troubleshooting and repairs.

Rowan County Bar elects officers for 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Bar’s attorney-members have elected District Bar officers for 2022.

Mark P. Doby of the Wallace & Graham law firm in Salisbury was elected president, Amanda K. Suddeth was elected vicepresident and John A. Basinger was re-elected secretary/treasurer.

Additionally, members elected T. Gregory Jones of the Shelby Pethel & Hudson law firm in Salisbury to a three-year term as Bar councilor to represent the district’s interests at the State Bar.

The district expresses its great appreciation for outgoing Bar councilor, Jennifer Davis Hammond of the Davis Law Firm in Salisbury, for her time and energy served in that capacity over the last three years.

The 27th District Bar serves lawyers who live and practice in and around Rowan County. Membership in the District Bar is required by state law in conjunction with membership in the State Bar. Among other things, the State Bar regulates the admission and practice of all licensed attorneys in this State.