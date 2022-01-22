Workshop on dementia caregiving Feb. 20 at First United Methodist

SALISBURY — First United Methodist Church of Salisbury is hosting a community workshop on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m.

Author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman will be presenting, “Finding Sanctuary: practical tools to help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges of dementia caregiving.”

During this interactive presentation, participants will have the opportunity look at their current needs through the lens of hope and come away with approaches and techniques to deal with the daily challenges of caregiving. A special section will be devoted to friends of caregivers who want to learn how to better support their caregiving friends.

Shulman has than 30 years of experience as a pastor, university researcher and hospice chaplain. She has written for Guideposts’ Strength and Grace and enjoys writing music in her free time. For more information about her and her work, visit her website, www.elizabethshulman.com.

Visit the church website (fumcsalisbury.org) or call the church office at 704-636-3121 to sign up.