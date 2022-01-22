Salisbury, Rowan County wake up to blanket of snow

SALISBURY — For the second weekend in a row, Salisbury and Rowan County residents are waking up to a blanket of winter precipitation on the ground.

This time, instead of sleet and snow, the area received only powdery snow — 1 to 2 inches in Salisbury. Totals in Faith were as high as 2.5 inches, the National Weather Service said. Snow started falling Friday evening and continued until about midnight. With temperatures in the 20s on Friday night, snow stuck to the ground and roads quickly.

Because of conditions, officials encouraged people not to drive elsewhere unless necessary. The National Weather Service said untreated roads may be snow-packed or have slick spots. Rowan-Salisbury Schools also called off any school-related activities and athletic events on Saturday. Salisbury Parks and Recreation said all recreation centers are closed.

Catawba College says its women’s and men’s basketball games will now be played at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, at Goodman Gym against Lincoln Memorial.

Kannapolis 911 reported roads closed because of abandoned vehicles that couldn’t drive in slippery conditions as well as calls for crashes. While crews worked overnight to clear roadways, temperatures only reaching the upper 30s today will continue to complicate road conditions, the city of Kannapolis said.

Readers can send pictures of snow scenes or activities to news@salisburypost.com for publication online or in print. Please include a description of where the photo was taken and any names of people pictured.