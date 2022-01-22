Doug Creamer column: Getting ready for the storm

By Doug Creamer

If you read my columns regularly, you know that I had a busy week last week keeping an eye on the winter storm. A couple of weeks ago the storm showed up on the models giving us multiple feet of snow. What we ended up with was a mess. I am very grateful that we received sleet and not freezing rain. We are all enjoying our power because we got sleet the other day.

Last week was really crazy because I started my new job. It was hard to focus on my new job and follow a major winter storm, too. People wanted to know what I thought was going to happen with the storm, and I was working hard to stay one step ahead of my new students.

The trouble with the storm was I knew that if the cold air mixed with the moist Gulf storm, we could see record snowfall in our area. Until we were only a few days out, I hadn’t considered the possibility that we might get an ice storm. Then I watched the forecast take a downward turn and the possibility of an ice storm became very real.

Preparation for an ice storm is different than for a snowstorm. There is a better chance you will keep your power through a snowstorm. The ice potential was looking bad and the possibility of power loss was high. The Boy Scout in me turned on. I began to prepare.

I got out our camping stove and lit it to make sure it worked. I started the gas logs and made sure they were working properly. We charged up all our electronics. I cleaned up around the outside of the house. I went to the store and got food in. I didn’t overbuy because I knew we would get out this week sometime.

The last thing I had to do was get the battery-powered lantern loaded with batteries and check all the flashlights. Flashlights…check. One of the lanterns had a leaky battery a few months back. I had removed and cleaned it well. It worked with the leaky battery, so I figured it would work fine with fresh batteries. The batteries for the lantern were either leaking or dead. The storm was a few hours away and I had to go to the store for batteries. This was wrong!

The Lord looks out for His children. The store had plenty of batteries. Not the ones I needed for the lantern, but plenty of others. I went to the back of the store and found a flashlight that could be used like a lantern, and plenty of batteries to fit it. We were set. Thank God we kept our power and none of this was needed.

But you can be sure that I am going to be looking for another lantern and shopping for some new batteries before the next storm. Being prepared is so important and something that has been drilled into me since my Boy Scout days. Preparation applies to all areas of our lives, including our spiritual lives.

The Bible tells us to be prepared in season and out of season to give an answer for the source of our hope and faith. Each of us has a story of how God reached out to us and saved us. Many of us have additional stories of how God intervened in our lives to bring healing and restoration. Many people have stories of being healed physically, emotionally and spiritually. Others have stories of how God delivered them from drug and alcohol addiction. We still serve a miracle-working God and people need to hear your stories. So be prepared to tell them.

The Bible also tells us to be prepared for his return. I have friends who believe we are within a few years of Jesus’ return. Regardless of when he returns, we need to be prepared to meet him. The first question he will ask is, “Have you accepted me as your savior?” The next thing he will want to know is what have you done for his kingdom. Your reward in heaven is based on the work you have done for him here on earth.

I want to encourage you to accept Jesus as your savior. That’s the most important decision you will ever make. I also want to encourage you to prepare your story and then share your story. Someone in your life needs to hear it. Someone needs to hear that God really cares about our individual situations, and that he will act to help and deliver us. Those stories never get old to me. Get ready, because someone needs to hear from you.

