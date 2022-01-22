Blotter: Piñata display fire at Salisbury Walmart being investigated as arson

SALISBURY — Officials are investigating a suspicious fire late Thursday at Walmart in Salisbury.

Videos posted on Facebook show a piñata display on fire in the store and employees using a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The Salisbury fire Department said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. There were no injuries and fire crews helped with removing smoke from the fire. The incident is being investigated by the Salisbury Fire Department’s Arson Task Force.

Salisbury Police on Friday said they didn’t have any updates about suspects.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• AT&T reported vandalism Thursday in the 200 block of South Church Street.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle that resulted in a $4,500 loss in the 100 block of Marriott Circle.

• Rowan Helping Ministries on Thursday reported an attempted break in in the 400 block of East Council Street.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A hit and run was reported Thursday in the 300 block of West Fisher Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Brook Drive.

• Fraud with an estimated loss of $4,000 was reported Wednesday in the Kannapolis area.

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of Chiccarello Drive in Kannapolis.

• A motor home was broken into Wednesday in the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sandhill Court in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported someone stole the toolbox from his vehicle in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive in China Grove.