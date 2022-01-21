Volunteers needed to help with Rowan Helping Ministries homeless warming station

Published 1:02 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Rowan Helping Ministries will open a warming station Friday and Saturday to serve the homeless population of Rowan County in the Jeannie’s Kitchen dining hall from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.

RHM is in need of volunteer support to staff the warming station in three-hour shifts. Volunteers will help with manning the door, passing out masks and blankets and providing comfort to those that seek warmth for the evening. They would like to have at least 2 people per shift. The following time slots are still open:

Friday
8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
1 remaining

Friday
11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
1 remaining

Saturday
2:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
2 remaining

Sunday
2:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
2 remaining

Sunday
5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
2 remaining

Temperatures are expected to drop down into the teens both nights. Volunteers are welcome to serve more than one three-hour shift per evening. If you are interested, please contact Monica Seamon, volunteer manager at Rowan Helping Ministries.

Monica Seamon
Volunteer Manager
Rowan Helping Ministries
(704) 637-6838 ext. 112
mseamon@rowanhelpingministries.org

