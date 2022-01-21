High school basketball: Two in a row for Carson boys

Staff report

LANDIS — Carson’s boys basketball team won once in the first seven weeks of this season, but now the Cougars have won twice in two days.

Carson pulled out a thriller with East Rowan on Wednesday and used a 29-point third quarter to beat South Rowan 61-45 on Thursday.

Carson (3-12, 2-5) has moved ahead of East for sixth place in the South Piedmont Conference standings.

South (0-15, 0-7) still hasn’t won, but continues to make some strides. The Raiders led Carson at the half, the first time this season they’ve been in that position.

South got scoring from five players in the second quarter to take a 17-15 lead to the break.

Carson got productive third quarters from Cameron Burleyson, Mikey Beasley, Emory Taylor and Colin Ball to turn things around. Carson was up 44-29 by the end of the third quarter.

Carson crushed South in 64-27 in a Christmas tournament consolation game, but South competed to the end in this one.

The Raiders got 11 points each from Jacob Ritchie and Elijah Anderson. Anderson had a season high.

Aaron Jones added eight, while Grayson McGuire scored a season high of six.

Burleyson and Taylor scored 13 each for the Cougars. Beasley had 12, while Ball got seven of his 10 in the third quarter.

Jay Howard had some foul trouble but scored eight.

Carson 7 8 29 17 — 61

South 5 12 12 16 — 45

CARSON — Burleyson 13, Taylor 13, Beasley 12, Ball 10, Howard 8, Burris 3, Collins 2.

SOUTH — Ritchie 11, Anderson 11, Jones 8, McGuire 6, Pozyck 3, Gould 2, Carey 2, Moore 2.