50 people drop off paperwork to be shredded at Rufty-Holmes
Published 11:59 pm Friday, January 21, 2022
Staff report
SALISBURY — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center held a shredding event this past week in partnership with Rowan Vocational Opportunities. More than 50 people dropped off old documents and paperwork for staff members and homeschool volunteers to place in locked bins before shredding. Eight 98-gallon bins that each held 300 pounds of paperwork were filled.
Rufty-Holmes plans to host the event twice a year.
This event followed the “Possession Paralysis” series. Last Friday’s class was titled “Is Paperwork Overtaking Your Home?” and was led by Lori Fike English, owner of Room2Improve, a senior move manager and professional organizer.