50 people drop off paperwork to be shredded at Rufty-Holmes

Published 11:59 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Submitted photo — From left are Allison Paul, Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Program Manager; Ted Oglesby, Shredding Supervisor-Rowan Vocational Opportunities; homeschoolers Riley and Emily Shaver and their mother Carla Shaver.

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center held a shredding event this past week in partnership with Rowan Vocational Opportunities. More than 50 people dropped off old documents and paperwork for staff members and homeschool volunteers to place in locked bins before shredding.  Eight 98-gallon bins that each held 300 pounds of paperwork were filled. 

Rufty-Holmes plans to host the event twice a year. 

This event followed the “Possession Paralysis” series. Last Friday’s class was titled “Is Paperwork Overtaking Your Home?” and was led by Lori Fike English, owner of Room2Improve, a senior move manager and professional organizer.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Lee Street’s new production captures small-town feel

Ester Marsh column: Are you getting enough Vitamin D?

Darrell Blackwelder: How to winterize geraniums

Mike Wilson column: No respect

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...