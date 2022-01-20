Shout outs

Collegiate honors

Madeline Gregory, of Kannapolis, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama

Zoe Larson, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama.

Timothy Jones, of Rockwell, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Patrick Knight, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Maria Bradley, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Robert Ginn, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Whitney Yarbrough, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Cassie Haynes, of Rockwell, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Ryan Gingery, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Mahrissa Estes, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Trevor Laass, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Neil Young, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Danielle Merrill, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Eva Gatewood, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.