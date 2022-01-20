RSS moves classes remote Friday, capping off week of delays, cancellations

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools will hold classes remotely Friday to end a week where students spent only a few hours in classrooms.

The district cited inclement weather and temperatures dropping below freezing most of Friday. Summit Virtual Academy will remain on a regular schedule. All after-school activities are canceled on Friday.

Students were in class on Thursday on a two-hour delay. It was the only day this week students were in classes. Monday’s classes were cancelled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes were cancelled entirely Tuesday and moved remote Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 24 degrees tonight with snow and rain possible as well as a small chance of snow Friday with temperatures peaking at only 28 degrees and a low of 16 degrees that night. Saturday is expected to be Sunny, with temperatures creeping above freezing again.