Houses on South Ellis, West Bank streets without water until repairs complete

Published 9:49 am Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Update 12 p.m.: Water is back on and crews are completing repairs.

——————

The city of Salisbury says houses in the 100 to 300 blocks South Ellis Street and the 400 block of West Bank Street will be without water until a water line repair is completed.

The city said a water main break on South Ellis Street is the cause of the issue.

Communications Director Linda McElroy on Thursday morning said city crews were at the scene and that there wasn’t yet an estimated time of completion.

