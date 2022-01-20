College basketball: Wolfpack women stop No. 3 Louisville, No. 20 UNC upends Virginia

By Bob Sutton

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 41/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night.

A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.

Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points, Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 points for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which committed seven of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have won four consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

The Wolfpack entered the game ranked first nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.9%, but they missed 12 in a row until Johnson and Brown-Turner connected on consecutive possessions during the fourth-quarter comeback. N.C. State finished 6-for-19 on 3s.

Johnson’s 3 put N.C. State on top 55-53 with 5:37 to play. N.C. State outscored the Cardinals 13-2 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

Van Lith drained two 3s in the first 1:03 of the second half. Then Cochran matched her season-high mark less than two minutes into the third quarter. N.C. State closed within 52-41 before a jumper by Cochran seemed to keep the Cardinals in control.

After eight first-quarter lead changes, Cochran had 11 points as the Cardinals built a 26-17 lead.

Louisville rebounded 10 of its misses by midway through the second quarter, and soon it was 33-17.

N.C. State trailed 34-21 at halftime, shooting 2 of 13 from the field with five turnovers in the second quarter.

It was the only scheduled meeting between the teams, who met in last year’s ACC tournament title game, with N.C. State winning by two.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals were gunning for their third win against a top-10 team this season. They shot 2-for-12 on 3-pointers and didn’t make the most of 18 offensive rebounds in their first true road loss.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have put together notable second-half rallies the past couple of seasons, but this might be the most impressive. N.C. State allowed more offensive rebounds to its foe than in its last two games combined.

TIP-INS

This was the sixth consecutive meeting with both teams ranked in the top 10. … Four of Cochran’s five double-figure scoring games this season have come against ACC opponents. … N.C. State’s losses came to No. 1 South Carolina and in overtime to now-No. 13 Georgia, while it has wins against now-No. 12 Maryland and now-No. 6 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Wake Forest on Sunday to begin a three-game homestand.

N.C. State: Finishes a three-game homestand Sunday against Virginia Tech.

No. 20 UNC 61, UVa 52

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter en route to the victory. The Tar Heels have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27. Virginia’s last win in Chapel Hill was during the 2000-01 season.

Kelly and Todd-Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as North Carolina led 32-30. The Tar Heels shot just 29% from the field, compared to 32.3% for Virginia, but scored 18 points off of 13 Cavalier turnovers. Virginia was 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.

Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers. North Carolina wasn’t much better, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers but attempted 25 free throws compared to 10 for the Cavaliers.

Alyssa Ustby added nine points with four steals for North Carolina (15-2, 5-2 ACC). Kelly also had four steals and Malu Tshitenge added three steals and three blocks.

Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds and Amandine Toi, averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game, added 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). Kaydan Lawson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and London Clarkson had eight points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost six straight.

Men’s games

North Texas 65, Charlotte 51: Tylor Perry had 17 points as North Texas topped the 49ers. Perry made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mardrez McBride had 15 points for North Texas (12-4, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Thomas Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Abou Ousmane had 11 points.

Austin Butler had 14 points for the 49ers (9-7, 2-2). Jahmir Young added 10 points.

Drexel 77, Elon 49: Camren Wynter and Amari Williams scored 17 points apiece as Drexel rolled past Elon.

Melik Martin added 15 points and Coletrane Washington had 10 points for Drexel (8-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Hunter Woods had 16 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 2-4). Michael Graham added 14 points and 17 rebounds.

UNC Wilmington 71, James Madison 70: Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and UNC Wilmington claimed it seventh straight victory.

Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 25 points for the Dukes (11-5, 2-3).

Chattanooga 72, UNC Greensboro 64: Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga defeated UNC Greensboro.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for Chattanooga (15-4, 5-1 Southern Conference). Silvio De Sousa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and A.J. Caldwell had 11 points and six rebounds. Keyshaun Langley tied a career high with 21 points for the Spartans (10-8, 2-4). Kobe Langley and De’Monte Buckingham each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25