College basketball: OT win for LC men

Staff report

SALISBURY — Navar Elmore had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Livingstone’s men’s basketball team outlasted Fayetteville State in overtime on Wednesday.

The Blue Bears, who have won three in a row, survived foul trouble and being outscored 21-6 from the 3-point line to take an 81-77 victory at New Trent Gym.

The game included 13 lead changes.

Livingstone (7-4, 4-2) got scoring from 10 players in the CIAA contest and bumped its Southern Division record to 2-0.

Kyrie Temple (15), Deshone Hicks (13) and Cameron Carpenter (12) joined Elmore in double figures.

Shot-blocking continues to be a factor for Livingstone. Led by the 6-foot-9 Elmore, the Blue Bears had nine blocks to zero for the Broncos (9-6, 4-1), who suffered their first loss in the division and in the CIAA.

The game was tied 35-all at halftime.

Livingstone led late in regulation, but Cress Worthy made a 3-pointer for Fayetteville State for 71-all with five seconds left.

Livingstone trailed 77-72 in overtime before a dunk by Elmore ignited a comeback.

Hicks made a jumper for a 78-77 LC lead with 50 seconds left.

Livingstone shot 49.1 percent, thanks mostly to Elmore, who was 8-for-11. The Blue Bears made 25 of 34 free throws.

Jalen Seegars, third in the CIAA in scoring, piled up 27 points to spark Fayetteville State. The Broncos shot 40 percent.

Fayetteville State 35 36 6 — 77

Livingstone 35 36 10 — 81

FSU — Seegars 27, Clemonts 15, Worthy 14, Dixon 12, Cousins 7, Myers 2.

LC — Elmore 23, Temple 15, Hicks 13, Carpenter 12, Parker 6, Smith 5, McRae 2, Robinson 2, Anoside 2, Knight 1.