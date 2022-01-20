College basketball: Cold shooting night for LC women

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team shot 1-for-13 in the first quarter on Wednesday to dig a hole.

Playing in front of 135 fans at New Trent Gym, the Blue Bears (3-11, 2-4) suffered a 61-40 loss to CIAA Southern Division opponent Fayetteville State.

Livingstone shot 23.1 percent for the game but still had a great chance entering the fourth quarter. That’s when the Broncos outscored LC 24-7 to pull away.

Victoria Onozie scored nine for the Blue Bears. Alexis Lake had eight points and eight rebounds.

Fayetteville State (6-7, 3-2) put two in double figures. The visitors made 23 turnovers, but they shot 42 percent from the field and shot a sizzling (7-for-12) from the 3-point line.

Livingstone is scheduled to host J.C. Smith on Saturday afternoon.

Fayetteville St. 13 16 8 24 — 61

Livingstone 8 11 14 7 — 40

FSU — Bryant 12, Simmons 11, Lucas 9, Graham 8, McLaughlin 7, Ngasamputu 5, Thompson 3, Elliott 3, McCallister 3.

LC — Onozie 9, Lake 8, Boyce 6, Fulton 6, Papakonstantinou 4, Clay 3, Lane 2, Carter 2.