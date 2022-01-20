Blotter: Jan 20

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A larceny was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hurley School Road in Salisbury.

• Trees and Plants Nursery and Garden Center on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 2200 block of Mooresville Road.

• Andrew Lee Vernon, 26, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Brittany Michelle Lowman, 37, was charged Tuesday with assault in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• EcoATM on Wednesday reported a fraud in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. The total estimated loss was $80.

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Crawford Street.

• AT&T on Wednesday reported vandalism in the 200 block of South Church Street.