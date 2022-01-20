Blotter: Jan 20
Published 3:23 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A larceny was reported Tuesday in the 1300 block of Hurley School Road in Salisbury.
• Trees and Plants Nursery and Garden Center on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 2200 block of Mooresville Road.
• Andrew Lee Vernon, 26, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.
• Brittany Michelle Lowman, 37, was charged Tuesday with assault in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• EcoATM on Wednesday reported a fraud in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. The total estimated loss was $80.
• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Crawford Street.
• AT&T on Wednesday reported vandalism in the 200 block of South Church Street.