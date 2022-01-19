RSS on two-hour delay Thursday

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced it will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Thursday will be the first day this week students have attended classes in-person after winter weather left many roads impassible in the morning hours.

In a memo to parents, the district anticipates icy conditions in subdivisions Thursday morning. The low tonight is expected to be about 40 degrees according to the National Weather Service with a high of 45 Thursday and the possibility of rain and snow Thursday evening and on Friday.

Summit Virtual Academy will remain on a normal schedule and staff are asked to report as normal or as soon as they can do so safely.

Private schools and Kannapolis City Schools have yet to make their own announcements on delays or cancellations for Thursday.