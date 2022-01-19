Panthers talk to Washington’s ex-coach Jay Gruden, three others for offensive coordinator job

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Post Sports

Washington coach Jay Gruden shares a laugh with his then-quarterback Robert Griffin III in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have expanded their offensive coordinator search to include former Washington coach Jay Gruden and three others, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday.

Along with Gruden, former New York Giants coach and current Dallas Cowboys consultant Ben Mc-
Adoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly have interviewed for the position.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.

The Panthers previously interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh. Gruden served as Washington’s coach from 2014-19. He was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and out of the league this season.

