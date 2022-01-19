High school basketball: Spry reaches milestone in Carson win

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson senior Mary Spry needed 16 points for 1,000 for her career, and she had them in the scorebook by halftime.

Spry, a 6-foot Catawba signee, reached the milestone on a three-point play late in the first half on Wednesday.

Spry finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals as Carson cruised 60-26 against East Rowan for a South Piedmont Conference victory.

“She’s put in a ton of work to make herself a really good player,” Carson head coach Brooke Stouder said. “It’s a major accomplishment, a huge milestone for Mary, and I’m glad she was able to do it at home.”

Carson (12-3, 5-1) moved back into first place in the SPC.

But it wasn’t an ideal start for the Cougars, who led only 9-6 after shaky first quarter.

“Just missed a ton of free throws and shots around the basket early,” Stouder said.

Carson got rolling in the second quarter and had the game under control by halftime with a 34-13 lead.

“We were able to mix some different defenses effectively,” Stouder said. “After that slow start, we had a really good effort and everyone contributed.”

Camden Corley had 13 points and three steals. Makyla Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds. Hannah Isley didn’t have her usual scoring game, but she had six rebounds.

Aliayah White was all over the place with six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Madie Honeycutt scored 10 to lead East (4-9, 1-5). Hannah Waddell added seven.

East won the jayvee game 28-15.

Carson will play three games in three nights. The Cougars will play at South Rowan tonight and at West Rowan on Friday.

East 6 7 4 9 — 26

Carson 9 25 16 10 — 60

EAST — Honeycutt 10, Waddell 7, Collins 3, Cox 3, Miller 2, Beaver 1.

CARSON — Spry 20, Corley 13, Johnson 10, White 6, Barbee 4, R. Isley 3, H. Isley 2, Martin 2.