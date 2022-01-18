Rowan-Salisbury Schools will have remote learning day Wednesday

SALISBURY – Rowan-Salisbury Schools will move classes online Wednesday due to continuing hazardous conditions on secondary roads.

Temperatures in Rowan County are expected to drop well below freezing tonight — a low of 25 degrees — while there is still water and snow on the ground from weekend wintry weather.

The district cancelled classes on Tuesday as well citing the same concerns. In a memo about the decision for Wednesday, the district says it may resume after-school activities because of warmer weather in the afternoon. Wednesday will have a high of 50 degrees and be mostly sunny, continuing to melt the snow and ice still on the ground on Tuesday.

The district also canceled a special meeting of its Board of Education, planned as the board’s annual retreat on Tuesday morning, due to the weather.

Main roads were clear Tuesday, with sunny weather and temperatures reaching the mid-40s on Tuesday afternoon, but side roads and subdivisions still have water that will freeze overnight.

This is the district’s full announcement:

Due to hazardous conditions on many secondary roads across the county, Rowan-Salisbury Schools will have a remote learning day for students and an optional workday for staff on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. After-school activities may resume as scheduled as we anticipate warmer temperatures and significant snow and ice melting during the day.