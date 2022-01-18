Photo gallery: Igloo on Fulton Street

Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Josh Bergeron

As snow was melting down on Tuesday, an igloo was going up on South Fulton Street in Salisbury.

Malachi Gilbert was inside of a chest-high igloo, putting the finishing touches on the inside. Aaron Gilbert was looking for large chunks of ice to stack on top before a work meeting. Elijah Gilbert, Vivian Gilbert and McKinley Tickle were working on sculpting the structure to survive above-freezing temperatures.

The crew said construction work started Monday with carefully crafted bricks of the congealed winter precipitation on the ground. On Tuesday afternoon, they were looking for remaining icy blocks to finish it.

