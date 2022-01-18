High school wrestling: 72 in a row for Cox; West runner-up in Kannapolis Duals

Staff report

South Rowan senior Jacob Cox was the champion at 138 pounds in the Battle of the Rock held at Rocky River High in Mint Hill.

Cox, who is bidding for a third straight state championship, is 28-0 this season and has won 72 consecutive matches.

South’s Mateo Diaz-Ruiz took third place at 113 pounds in the Battle of the Rock.

•••

West Rowan, Carson, East Rowan and A.L. Brown were among the 15 teams competing in the Kannapolis Duals.

West Rowan won four of five matches and finished second behind West Forsyth. The Falcons took lopsided wins against West Cabarrus (66-8), West Stanly (78-0), Dudley (66-15) and Forestview (49-16) before losing to the Titans 54-21 in the championship match.

Standouts for the Falcons included Jacob Perry (5-0 at 126), Brian Taylor (5-0 at 138/145), Kevin Obrein (5-0 at 120), Hunter Miller (4-0 at 195 pounds), Adam Coughenour (4-1 at 160), Braxton Barger (4-1 at 170/182), CJ Harrill (4-1 at 182/195), Christian Hercules (4-1 at 285) and Jaython Roby (4-1 at 113).

A.L. Brown placed seventh with a 3-2 record. The Wonders beat Concord (43-23), West Charlotte (54-24) and East Rowan (48-28). Losses were to West Forsyth (59-21) and Parkwood (52-27).

Standouts for the Wonders included Gavin Hartsell (5-0 at 182), Jonathan Stanback (5-0 at 138), Trevor Freeman (3-0 at 120), Ethan West (4-1 at 195) and Qudir Thomas (3-1 at 220).

East Rowan was eighth with a 2-3 record. The Mustangs had wins against Robinson (48-6) and Hunter Huss (60-24) and losses to Forestview (64-18), West Cabarrus(44-26) and A.L. Brown (48-28).

Standouts for the Mustangs included Leah Edwards (5-0 at 113), Luke Heglar (5-0 at 120/126), Max Mitchell (5-0 at 120/126) and Shawn Guimond (4-1 at 152/160).

Heglar is 31-1 this season.

Carson (2-2) placed ninth. The Cougars lost to Mount Pleasant (63-18) and Parkwood (66-18) and won against Concord (33-22) and Dudley (42-30).

Carson won 51-6 against West Charlotte in an exhibition match.

Standouts for Carson included Trey Hill (5-0 at 182), Tristan Clawson (4-1 at 138/145), Ian Shue (4-1 at 195) and Joseph Giles (4-1 at 285).