College basketball: Miami routs Heels, holds UNC to 22 points in first half

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory over the Tar Heels. Miami led 49-22 at the break — matching North Carolina’s largest halftime deficit since 2010 against Duke.

Miami scored 14 unanswered points early in the first half, with two 3-pointers by Waardenburg, for a 16-5 lead and the Hurricanes led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Waardenburg had 11 points in the opening nine minutes to match North Carolina’s total, and his dunk later in the half made it 39-18 after his sixth straight made basket.

Waardenburg scored 17 points in the first half, Wong added 15 points and Kameron McGusty had 12 as the Hurricanes shot 58.1% from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range. North Carolina was just 7-of-31 shooting (22.6%) in the half with 10 turnovers.

Miami held Armando Bacot, who entered with back-to-back 29-point games, to just three points in the first half after playing 16 minutes due to two fouls.

The lead reached 33 points in the second half.

McGusty finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this year for Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC), which has won 10 of its last 11 games.

Bacot had 15 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina (12-5, 4-2). He landed hard on the court with 5:01 left in the second half and stayed down for a few minutes before gingerly walking off.

Miami is scheduled to host Florida State on Saturday in a rematch of the Hurricanes’ 65-64 loss on Jan. 11. North Carolina plays at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Brajkovic scores 19, Davidson tops VCU for 14th straight win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 19 points as Davidson won its 14th consecutive game, edging past VCU 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Davidson closed on a 10-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Brajkovic, to extend the nation’s longest win streak.

Foster Loyer had 14 points for Davidson (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 1964-65 season. Michael Jones added 13 points and six rebounds.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (10-6, 3-2). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

UCF needs overtime to beat East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Mahan and Darius Perry scored 19 points apiece and UCF beat East Carolina 92-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mahan’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the extra session gave the Knights (11-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) the lead for good. Perry’s 3 with 39 seconds left in overtime evened it at 72 to force overtime.

Perry distributed eight assists, Darius Johnson scored 16 and Dre Fuller Jr. 12. The Knights posted a season high 15 3s and distributed 23 assists.

Tristen Newton scored 27 points, Alanzo Frink scored 16 and RJ Felton 14 points for the Pirates (11-6, 2-3)

Goodchild helps No. 21 Blue Devils knock off Miami women 58-49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miela Goodchild scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points and seven assists, and No. 21 Duke beat Miami 58-49 on Tuesday.

Lexi Gordon beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Duke’s lead to 42-37. Miami made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth and took its first lead, 45-44, since 2-0 on a fast-break layup by Ja’Leah Williams with 6:16 left. But the Hurricanes didn’t make another field goal for the rest of the game.

Goodchild made Duke’s second 3-pointer of the second half, in 10 attempts, with 2:49 left for a six-point lead.

Elizabeth Balogun added eight points, reaching 1,000 career points, for Duke (12-4, 3-3 ACC), which closed a stretch of three games in six days. Goodchild also grabbed seven rebounds.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi scored 19 points before fouling out late and Kelsey Marshall added 15 points for Miami (9-6, 2-3), which was coming off a victory over ranked Georgia Tech on Sunday.

The Hurricanes shot just 31% from the field, going 18 for 58, and turned it over it over 14 times.

