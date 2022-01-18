Blotter: Jan. 19
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A larceny was reported at a residence on the 100 block of Leewood Lane in Salisbury on Thursday. Losses totaled $435.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 6700 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis on Thursday.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 2800 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove on Thursday.
• A burglary was reported on the 5000 block of U.S. 601 on Thursday.
• Shoplifting was reported at Tobacco House in the 2500 block of Airport Road in Salisbury on Friday in connection to a Tuesday incident. The estimated loss was $34.
• A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Leach Road in Salisbury on Friday with an estimated loss of $1,030.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 500 block of Poole Road in Salisbury on Friday.
• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road in Mooresville on Friday. The estimated loss was $447.
• A body was found on the 300 block of Tobas Road in Rockwell on Friday.
• An occupational accident was reported on the 1100 block of National Guard Road in Salisbury. Further details weren’t provided.
• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Saturday with an estimated loss of $2,500.
• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Spring Oak Drive in Salisbury on Saturday.
• An assault was reported on the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Salisbury on Sunday.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 200 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell on Monday.
• Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Scout Road in Salisbury on Monday.
In Salisbury Police Department reports:
• An attempt to use counterfeit money was reported at the Citgo station at 1831 West Innes Street on Friday.
• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Pearl Street on Friday.
• Larcenies with losses totaling $38 and $194 were reported at Walmart on Friday.
• A larceny was reported on the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard on Thursday after occurring the previous day.
• A shoplifting suspect allegedly shoved a manager at the Dollar Tree at 410 East Innes Street while fleeing the store on Friday. The loss was estimated at $43.95.
• Property damage due to a traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of Davis Street.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 200 block of Clay Street on Saturday.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 100 block of Marriott Circle on Saturday.
• A drug overdose was reported on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Sunday.