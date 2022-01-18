Blotter: Jan. 19

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A larceny was reported at a residence on the 100 block of Leewood Lane in Salisbury on Thursday. Losses totaled $435.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 6700 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis on Thursday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 2800 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove on Thursday.

• A burglary was reported on the 5000 block of U.S. 601 on Thursday.

• Shoplifting was reported at Tobacco House in the 2500 block of Airport Road in Salisbury on Friday in connection to a Tuesday incident. The estimated loss was $34.

• A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Leach Road in Salisbury on Friday with an estimated loss of $1,030.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 500 block of Poole Road in Salisbury on Friday.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road in Mooresville on Friday. The estimated loss was $447.

• A body was found on the 300 block of Tobas Road in Rockwell on Friday.

• An occupational accident was reported on the 1100 block of National Guard Road in Salisbury. Further details weren’t provided.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on the 4100 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Saturday with an estimated loss of $2,500.

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Spring Oak Drive in Salisbury on Saturday.

• An assault was reported on the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Drive in Salisbury on Sunday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 200 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell on Monday.

• Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Scout Road in Salisbury on Monday.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• An attempt to use counterfeit money was reported at the Citgo station at 1831 West Innes Street on Friday.

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Pearl Street on Friday.

• Larcenies with losses totaling $38 and $194 were reported at Walmart on Friday.

• A larceny was reported on the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard on Thursday after occurring the previous day.

• A shoplifting suspect allegedly shoved a manager at the Dollar Tree at 410 East Innes Street while fleeing the store on Friday. The loss was estimated at $43.95.

• Property damage due to a traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of Davis Street.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 200 block of Clay Street on Saturday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 100 block of Marriott Circle on Saturday.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Sunday.