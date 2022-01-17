RSS calls off classes, activities Tuesday because of road conditions

Published 1:38 pm Monday, January 17, 2022

By Staff Report

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - A city of Salisbury truck scrapes snow and sleet off of a road Sunday after a winter storm dropped mixed precipitation.

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools facilities will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday because of lingering, hazardous road conditions, the district announced Monday.

All after-school activities and a meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education that had been scheduled Tuesday also will be canceled.

The cancellation comes after the Salisbury area received 3 inches of snow and sleet from a weekend winter storm. While roads with the highest traffic are clear, many are still thawing out.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 18 degrees Monday night and early Tuesday morning, making it likely that any lingering snow, sleet or water on the roads will refreeze.

The district’s full announcement from Communications Director Tracey Lewis is as follows:

Due to hazardous road conditions across the county, Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be closed for all students and staff, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and all after-school activities (athletics/practices) are canceled.  The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Special Called Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, January 18, 2022, has also been canceled.

