Blotter: Jan 17

In weekend arrest reports:

• Brittney Lauren Shue, a 21-year-old from Salisbury, was charged Friday with felony child abuse for displaying gross neglect of a child younger than 16 that resulted in serious bodily injury. She remained in jail Monday with a $10,000 bond.

• William Trever Keller, a 23-year-old who lives at the same address as Shue, also was charged with felony child abuse as well as resisting or delaying an officer by giving a fake name and a probation violation. He remained in jail Monday with a $12,000 bond.

• Karena Quincanya Rankin, a 23-year-old Cleveland resident, was charged Sunday with not having an operators license, having an overcrowded vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failing to secure a passenger younger than 16. The incident occurred on South Jake Alexander Boulevard, according to arrest warrants.

• Taylor Rowan Timm, a 25-year-old Shelby resident, was charged Saturday with felony robbery with dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear in court Davidson County for larceny of motor vehicle. Timm allegedly took a red 2013 Hyundai Elantra by threatening to use a pistol in a Kannapolis incident. She remained in jail Monday with a $15,000 bond.

• William Scott Nance, a 35-year-old Kannapolis resident, was charged Saturday with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed gun. Warrants show Nance’s charges involve the same car as the crimes Timm is charged with, but further information about the incident was limited Monday. Nance allegedly pointed a pistol at two women, assaulted one of them and wasn’t allowed to possess a gun because of a previous conviction in Mecklenburg County for assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in jail Monday with a $50,000 bond.

• Sincere Jai’veon Houston, a 20-year-old Salisbury resident, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats. Warrants state Houston kicked in the door of a house on Dogwood Court with a black rifle and pointed the gun at someone, demanding a daughter the two had in common. He remained in jail Monday with a $5,000 bond.

• Stevon Gibbs, 22, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing after allegedly threatening a man with a knife at a location Gibbs had been told to stay away from as well as trying to strike a sheriff’s deputy with his fist. He remained in jail Monday with a $3,000 bond.