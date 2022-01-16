Photo gallery: Snow and sleet in downtown Salisbury

A winter storm on Sunday dropped snow and sleet on Salisbury and the surrounding region. Snow that fell before sunrise formed a nice winter scene before driving sleet and high winds made things a little more unpleasant in the late morning and afternoon.

These photos were taken on a walk to downtown Salisbury.

Submit your photos for publication online and in print by emailing news@salisburypost.com with information about where it was taken and the names of any people pictured in the images.