Letter: Slogan should have been build back later

My wife and I heat our home with natural gas. Recently, we got our first bill from Piedmont Natural Gas since we began turning on the heat. Their bill allows you to compare this year’s usage to last year’s usage.

In 2020, over a period of 29 days with the average temperature being 49 degrees, we used 56 therms of energy, costing $78.18. That comes to about $1.90 per therm. In 2021, over a period of 33 days with the average temperature being 49 degrees, we used 53 therms of energy costing $1.83 per therm. This represents a heating cost increase of 31%.

Not long ago, I can remember my water, sewer and trash bill being $55. Last month, that bill was $80. Tack on the extra $1 a gallon we pay for gas this year as opposed to last year and you’re talking real money. COVID did not cause this. This is a direct result of Biden’s absurd energy policies.

I don’t consider these goods and services or luxury items. They are necessities. My car gets 33 mpg on the highway, the temperature in our house is between 68 and 70 degrees. We both conserve water and recycle. But it doesn’t seem to matter. Maybe the green new dealers in Congress can afford this. But a lot of us can’t.

We have lost our energy independence. That has an adverse effect on both our natural economy and our national defense. Biden and company are wrecking one industry before another industry can take its place. This is a ridiculous approach. But when you’re in a hurry to build something back better, you’ve got to knock down that something first.

His campaign slogan should have been: Build back later!

— Allan Gilmour

Salisbury