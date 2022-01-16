Letter: Direct, indirect costs will exceed financial benefits of social district

The idea of a social district proposed by Downtown Salisbury to allow people to walk around town while consuming alcohol is short-sighted with long-range consequences.

Although a socially acceptable one, the fact is that alcohol is a drug — one that alters perceptions, impairs judgment and lowers inhibitions. While a certain demographic may be attracted to such free-range consumption, most people don’t like being around it.

The direct and indirect costs imposed on the community as a whole will far exceed whatever financial benefit is realized by the idea’s proponents.

Salisbury has a lot of problems that need to be addressed. None of them are going to be solved by increased alcohol consumption.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury