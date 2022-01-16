Biz Roundup: Food Lion recognized as Southeast Retailer of the Year

SALISBURY — Food Lion was selected as the 2021 Southeast Retailer of the Year by the Shelby Report, a publication for the food and grocery industry that provides regional and national supermarket news.

Food Lion was recognized specifically for its company culture and community involvement.

“We’re a people organization, we’re a service organization, and our people matter,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in a news release. Our people make the difference. Period.”

Food Lion Feeds, the company’s philanthropic organization, debuted in 2014 with a goal of donating 500,000 meals by 2020, which it surpassed 18 months early. Now, Food Lion Feeds plans to distribute a billion more meals by 2025.

“We’re excited to see Food Lion receive the recognition it deserves,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release “They have been a great partner to us throughout the Forward Rowan campaign, and have made a significant positive impact on our community as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to all those with Food Lion on earning this honor.”

Food Lion is hiring, both at its corporate office in Salisbury and at retail stores throughout Rowan County. Its job openings are available by visiting foodlion.careerswithus.com.

Power Curbers honors employees for dedication, service

SALISBURY — Power Curbers, an industrial equipment supplier established and based in Salisbury, honored several employees for commitment and service at its December Christmas Luncheon.

Each year, two Power Curbers employees are recognized as winners of the Messinger Commitment Award. Criteria for the award, named for longtime Presidents Richard

Messinger and Dyke Messinger, includes having a positive attitude, being a team player producing quality work and dedication to the Power Curbers mission statement: “Our Commitment Shows.”

J.R. Poole and Steven Rosa Cruz were announced as 2021’s winners. Poole, who graduated from UNC Charlotte in Mechanical Engineering, has been a project engineer for six years. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Lauren, and son, Mason. Cruz, an assembler for three years, enjoys quality time with his wife, Wignelia, son, Jan David, and daughter, Yizette.

Recognized for years of service were: Steve Carlton (20 years), Mark Craven, Thad Rivers (15 years), Fred Bryan (10 years), Tim Driggers, Adam Smith, Kathy McCraven, Shane Vanhoose, Bradley Snider, Enoc Cantero, Eric Ogg, Craig Pruett, Drew Waller, Craig Tix, Adam Cantero (five years).

Power Curbers Companies has been in business since 1953. The company produces curb and gutter machines and concrete road paving equipment and accessories under the brands Power Curbers, Power Pavers, and Anvil American.

Rowan EDC announces addition of four new members to Board of Directors

SALISBURY — Along with the previously announced Gary Hamblin, the Rowan EDC has added Greg Alcorn, Ashley Stewart and Tony Watlington.

Appointed by the city of Salisbury, Alcorn is the founder and CEO of Global Contact Services, a Salisbury-based direct marketing agency.

Stewart, a municipalities appointee, is an employee benefits consultant with USI Insurance Services, and also serves as mayor pro-tem in the Town of Landis.

Dr. Watlington began his role as superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in February 2021, and he was appointed to the Board by Rowan County.

Luke Fisher will serve as Board Chair in 2022, and he’ll be joined on the leadership team by Gary Blabon as Vice Chair, Nicole Holmes Matangira as Secretary, and Tim Proper as Treasurer.

“First, the Rowan EDC wants to thank Dan Peters and Dari Caldwell for their many years of service to the Board, as well as Denise Hallett for serving as Board Chair the last 18 months,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release. “We’re pleased to welcome some of the best and brightest Rowan County leaders to our Board in 2022 and look forward to great things ahead.”

Novant Health announces December contributes to local organizations

Novant Health Community Engagement contributed $961,980 in December to more than 50 community partners near its medical systems, including several programs in Rowan County.

Community Care Clinic, Meals on Wheels Rowan, Prevent Child Abuse Rowan, Rowan County Fire and Rescue Association and Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA were all beneficiaries of donations from the health system’s philanthropic arm.

The health system provides philanthropic support to community-based programs that address identified health and social needs vital to each community’s well-being, including health and human services, expanding opportunity through education and developing healthy communities.

“The mission of Novant Health is to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time. This mission comes to life for community engagement through charitable contributions and strategic partnerships that are designed to improve the health of those outside the walls of our facilities,” Jerome Williams, Jr., Novant Health’s senior vice president for strategic growth and consumer engagement, said in a news release. “We recognize the importance of fostering relationships in the communities we serve, coming alongside partners whose work is aligned with our desire to improve overall health and create positive change.”

Novant Health is now accepting applications for its Expanding Opportunity Through Education contribution cycle. Community partners interested in applying should visit NovantHealth.org/socialresponsibility.

Linwood manufacturer announces billions in consolidated sales in earnings report

EGGER, an Austria-based company with a manufacturing facility near Lexington, announced the company’s 2021-22 half-year earnings were $2.24 billion in consolidated sales, an increase of 36.5% over the previous year.

Special economic circumstances in the construction and furniture sectors such as high demand for products, as well as capacity increases of new plants contributed significantly to the company’s growth, according to a news release from the company.

Last year, EGGER celebrated the one-year production anniversary of its facility in Davidson County, which began operations in mid-September 2020. During the first half of the fiscal year, the new plant significantly increased its production volume to meet demand, contributing to the company’s increased sales volume.

“The so-called cocooning effect, or in other words the increased consumer investment in one’s own home, as well as uninterrupted new construction activities in almost all regions of the world are the main drivers behind the high demand for our products,” Thomas Leissing, EGGER group management finance/administration/logistics, said in a news release. “We are pleased that we have been able to make good use of the opportunities offered by this market setting.”

During the first half of the year, EGGER invested $160 million in improvements at existing plants. The company recently announced a $50 million investment for an additional production line and new recycling center at its Davidson County manufacturing plant. The lamination line is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022 with the recycling center completed by early 2023.

More information on the 2021-2022 half-year financial results can be found at www.egger.com/credit-relations.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein asks residents to report COVID-19 test price gouging

Attorney General Josh Stein is encouragingNorth Carolinians to report price gouging related to the coronavirus pandemic to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Report potential price gouging by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/gouging or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. In particular, Stein has heard anecdotally that there may be price gouging occurring on at-home COVID tests. Filing a complaint with the office at https://ncdoj.gov/gouging helps alert Stein to price gouging concerns and gives us necessary information to better review them.

“Even as people continue to get vaccinated, we are still very much in this pandemic,” Stein said in a news release. “If you are shopping for COVID-19 tests or other pandemic-related goods and services in the coming weeks and see excessive prices, let my office know. I have already taken successful action against those who attempt to unlawfully take advantage of North Carolinians during this crisis, and I will not hesitate to in the future.”

North Carolina’s price gouging statute, which prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis, is in effect under Executive Order 245 and stays in effect until April 5, 2022. In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by a crisis have a reasonable need to increase prices but they should disclose these increases and allow people to make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses and sellers cannot, however, unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit during a crisis.