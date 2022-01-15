Laura Allen column: 2022 has plenty of opportunities for 4-H fun

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Happy New Year! 4-H enrollment begins annually in January of each year, so now is a great time to join Rowan County 4-H!

4-H offers a broad range of opportunities for youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1). Through 4-H, youths explore their interests and participate in leadership and citizenship development opportunities offered at the local, district, state and/or national levels. 4-H provides a positive environment for youth to learn by doing, while having guidance from adult mentors.

There are lots of 4-H events coming up soon that will be great opportunities for the youths in your life. I challenge you to find a way to get involved with 4-H in 2022!

Speak-Up

This workshop series focuses on developing public speaking skills in youth. There are 4 workshops: Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Session 1 is for youths ages 7-11 as of Jan. 1 and is from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Session 2 is for youths ages 12-18 as of Jan. 1 and is from 6-7:15 p.m. Total cost is $40 per child (covers all 4 workshops). Participants must pre-register by Jan. 31. A limit of 10 youths per session. Workshop leader is Cheryl Kane of Barton & Kane Consolidated who has years of experience with public speaking and leadership development. Workshops are held at Rowan County Cooperative Extension.

Embryology

This school enrichment program is open to second grade and seventh grade classrooms within public, private and charter schools in Rowan County, as well as home-school families. Teachers will be trained and provided with an incubator, fertilized eggs and curriculum/materials to allow their students to have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the life cycle of chicks. Those who participate will have to supply shavings and a tote/box to use as a brooder box; everything else is provided. The cost is $10 per classroom. Supplies are limited to 25 participants per cycle listed below. Pre-registration is required prior to the Zoom training date. Those interested can register at go.ncsu.edu/rowan4h2022embryology. The embryology cycles offered this year are:

Cycle 1 (for public, private or charter schools): Zoom training: Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m.; Pick up: Jan. 24, 3-5 p.m.; Item return: Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m.

Cycle 2 (for homeschool families and private/charter schools): Zoom training: Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m.; Pick up: Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m.; Item return: March 18, 3-5 p.m.

Cycle 3 (for public, private or charter schools): Zoom training: April 20 at 3:30 p.m.; Pick up: April 25, 3-5 p.m.; Item return: May 20, 3-5 p.m.

4-H Clubs

Rowan County currently has six 4-H clubs. We have two clubs that focus on a variety of topics. The additional clubs have more focused topics and include a cooking club, a horse club, and two shooting sports clubs. These clubs are made up of at least one approved adult volunteer and then youths who join the club. The clubs allow youths to learn how to run a business meeting and provide additional educational opportunities for youths. Youths in these clubs are involved in the total 4-H program and participate in 4-H Achievement Plans, Project Record Books, Presentations, and other opportunities and competitions offered through 4-H. Clubs meet at least once per month. Any youths ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1 can join and new adult volunteers are welcome, too. There is also the opportunity to start a new 4-H club, if you desire.

4-H Camp

Rowan County 4-H will be attending 4-H Camp at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center in Reidsville on June 26-July 1. The camping facility offers lots of opportunities for youths to learn new skills and make new friends. Activities include: high ropes course, rock climbing, arts and crafts, cooking, horses, archery, nature exploration, campfires, canoeing, swimming, teambuilding and more. 4-H Camp is accredited through the American Camp Association. Total cost for youth is $500. Any Rowan County youths can attend, regardless if they are currently in 4-H or not. Scholarship opportunities may be available. To attend, a $200 non-refundable deposit and registration form are due to Rowan County 4-H by March 25. The remaining balance is due by June 3.

Competitions

4-H provides competitions in the following areas: presentations, project record books, expressive arts, photography, horse shows, dairy/poultry/livestock/horse judging and quizbowl, shooting sports and more! Youths have many opportunities to learn and practice their skills.

You can enroll your children in 4-H for free at v2.4honline.com. If you are interested in any of these opportunities mentioned, or if you have questions about 4-H, email Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or call 704-216-8970. You can also check out the most recent Rowan County 4-H newsletter at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/4-h-newsletters-3/ .

Laura Allen is a 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.