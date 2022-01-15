High school basketball: South girls put 5 in double figures

Bethany Rymer shoots for South against East.

GRANITE QUARRY — South Rowan’s girls basketball team won 71-51 at East Rowan on Friday.

The game was tied 26-all the half and couldn’t have been more even for three quarters, but the Raiders outscored the Mustangs 30-10 over the final eight minutes.

“In the fourth quarter, we played as a team and shared the ball very well,” South head coach Alex Allen said. “We stopped making dumb turnovers. We pushed the ball and got good rotations on offense and played solid defense.”

Bethany Rymer hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Raiders, topping 20 for the eighth time this season. She’s scored 273 points as a senior after not playing her junior year.

Mackenzie Chabala scored 14. Madilyn Cherry had eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter.

Freshmen Kynlee Dextraze (11) and Hannah Atwell (10) had career highs for the Raiders, as South put five girls in double figures on the same night for the first time since the Tracy Connor days of 1991.

South reached 70 points for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

South (7-7, 3-3) evened its record overall as well as its record in the South Piedmont Conference.

East got a career-high 18 points from senior Madie Honeycutt. She scored 10 in the third quarter.

Hannah Waddell, Rymer’s cousin, added nine for the Mustangs. Mac Misenheimer scored eight. Clara Beaver had six.

South 13 13 15 30 — 71

East 11 15 15 10 — 51

SOUTH — Rymer 26, Chabala 14, Dextraze 11, Atwell 10, Cherry 10.

EAST — Honeycutt 18, Waddell 9, Misenheimer 8, Beaver 6, Collins 3, Miller 3, Boardley 2, Whicker 2.