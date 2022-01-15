Downtown Salisbury postpones Wine About Winter due to COVID-19 surge

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury is postponing its ninth annual Wine About Winter wine-tasting crawl due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The event was originally planned for Feb 4. but will now be held in the summer. Organizers will announce the new date in early spring.

The postponement comes as Rowan County has recorded nearly 3,500 cases in the last two weeks, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual gala, which was scheduled for Thursday but will now be held on March 10.

Ticketholders for Wine About Winter will receive an email in coming weeks which provides instructions on how to transfer their ticket to the new date or receive a full refund. Ticketholders can also request a refund by emailing dsiinfo@salisburync.gov or calling 704-637-7814.

Overnight package ticketholders (hotel reservations and Wine About Winter tickets) will be contacted, but must cancel their hotel rooms with the hotel directly according to their room reservation policy.

For more information, contact Downtown Salisbury at 704-637-7814 or dsiinfo@salisburync.gov.