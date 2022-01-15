College basketball: Wake ends 9-game skid against Virginia

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55 on Saturday, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three of its last four while also ending a six-game skid in Charlottesville.

The Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 4:18 to play. Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each made a 3-pointer and LaRavia’s dunk capped the surge. The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.

Alondes Williams scored 14 points for the Deacons. Williamson and Mucius added 12 points each and made five of the Deacons’ six 3-pointers.

Armaan Franklin scored 18 points but didn’t score in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Virginia (10-7, 4-3).

Campbell 70, Radford 58: Jordan Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ricky Clemons added 14 points and seven rebounds to power Campbell to victory over Radford in Big South Conference action.

Clemons sank 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2). Josiah Jeffers scored 15 to top the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3).

SC Upstate 76, UNC Asheville 73: Bryson Mozone hit a jumper with three seconds left to earn South Carolina Upstate a win at UNC Asheville.

Mozone scored half of his 16 points in the final 2:30 to earn the win. Jordan Gainey led the Spartans (6-10, 3-1 Big South) with 22 points.

Drew Pember led UNC Asheville (10-7, 2-2) with 27 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 16 points.

Mercer 58, UNCG 49: Jalen Johnson scored 16 points and Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro. Felipe Haase added 13 points and five assists for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (10-7, 2-3). No other UNCG player reached double figures.

Wofford 84, Western Carolina 64: B.J. Mack totaled 22 points and Isaiah Bigelow hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 to propel Wofford to victory over Western Carolina in Southern Conference action.