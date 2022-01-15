Area Sports Briefs: Catawba women, LC men win

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team had a chance to relax a little on Saturday.

It was a rare romp for the Indians. They destroyed Newberry 80-44 at Goodman Gym for a South Atlantic Conference victory.

Catawba (13-2, 10-2) didn’t shoot exceptionally well, but the Indians made only four turnovers and had 23 offensive rebounds.

Catawba led 30-20 at halftime, but put up 50 in the second half.

Newberry (3-12, 3-9) shot 34.8 percent from the field and made 20 turnovers.

Lyrik Thorne scored 13 points to lead Catawba. Former South Rowan star Janiya Downs had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Twelve Indians scored.

Newberry 10 10 9 15 — 44

Catawba 16 14 20 30 — 80

NEWBERRY — Roberts 12, Virgo 9, Rummery-Lamb 6, Bongiorno 5, Davies 5, Stolberg 3, Burke 2, Wiseley 2.

CATAWBA — Thorne 13, Downs 10, McIntosh 8, Porter 7, Roberts 6, Phillips 6, Davie 6, DeShazo 6, Stanback 5, Ford 5, Wampler 4, Foskey 4.

LC women lose

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin used a big fourth quarter to storm past Livingstone’s women’s basketball team 56-42 on Saturday at Tullis Arena.

Livingstone struggled in the CIAA contest— 19 turnovers and 28.3-percent shooting— but still took a 36-35 lead to the fourth quarter.

Madison Clay led the Blue Bears (3-10, 2-3) with 11 points.

Lauren Scott scored 13 for the Panthers.

Claflin (4-11, 3-4) shot 35.1 percent from the field, but was solid (11-for-14) from the foul line.

Livingstone 9 17 10 6 — 42

Claflin 16 10 9 21 — 56

LIVINGSTONE — Clay 11, Alexander 9, Lake 6, Turner 6, Fulton 4, Onozie 4, Boyce 2.

CLAFLIN — Scott 13, Dillingham 11, Price 11, Sample 8, Long 4, Horton 4, Coleman 3, Rivers 2.

Troutman stars

Wingate’s women’s basketball team won 70-65 at Anderson on Saturday to stay undefeated in the South Atlantic Conference.

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Perry playing

Colbie Perry (Carson) has made it back from an injury and scored her first college points and made her first college 3-pointer on Jan. 8 against Barton.

Wilson in action

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) had seven points and eight rebounds in UNC Asheville’s 76-72 loss to Longwood.

LC men win

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team won 70-67 at Claflin in CIAA action on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron Carpenter made the decisive bucke for the Blue Bears with 12 seconds left for a 68-66 lead.

Malik Smith made two late free throws after Claflin made a free throw for 68-67.

Livingstone (6-5, 3-2) survived 24 turnovers and 12-for-27 free-throw shooting.

The Blue Bears shot 51.9 percent from the floor and held Claflin (3-13, 2-5) to 37.3 percent.

Smith led the Blue Bears with 13 points. Navar Elmore had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Khyree Temple scored 11, and Carpenter had 10.

Livingstone 29 41 — 70

Claflin 25 42 — 67

LIVINGSTONE — Smith 13, Elmor 12, Temple 11, Carpenter 10, McRae 7, Hicks 5, Maddox 4, Anosike 2, Leach 2, Robinson 2, Broadnax 2.

CLAFLIN — Kirkland 14, Hatchett 9, Vistachion 8, Jenkins 8, Hill 7, Frayer 7, Jennings 6, Shuler 6, McLeod 2.

Catawba men fall

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team struggled in an 83-63 South Atlantic Conference loss to Newberry on Saturday at Goodman Gym.

Catawba shot 25 percent in the first half to dig a deep 39-20 hole at the break.

Newberry (7-7, 7-5) extended its lead to as many as 26 points early in the second half.

Marcus Ford scored 24 to spark the Wolves.

Michael Hueitt made six 3-pointers and scored 21 for the Indians (6-9, 5-8). Caleb Robinson, Myles Washington and Trevion Lamar scored 10 each.

Catawba shot 29.8 percent for the game.

Newberry 39 44 — 83

Catawba 20 43 — 63

NEWBERRY — Ford 24, Brown 16, McCollum 12, S. Robinson 10, Stremlow 6, Johnson 6, Seals 5, Bedford 2, A. Robinson 2.

CATAWBA — Hueitt 21, Washington 10, Lamar 10, C. Robinson 10, Pelote 5, Tinsley 4, Gerald 3.

South girls win

GRANITE QUARRY — South Rowan’s girls basketball team won 71-51 at East Rowan on Friday.

The game was tied 26-all the half and couldn’t have been more even for the first three quarters, but the Raiders outscored the Mustangs 30-10 over the final eight minutes.

Bethany Rymer hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Raiders. She topped 20 for the eighth time this season.

Mackenzie Chabala scored 14. Madilyn Cherry had eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter.

Freshmen Kynlee Dextraze (11) and Hannah Atwell (10) had career highs for the Raiders, as South put five girls in double figures for the first time since 1991.

South (7-7, 3-3) evened its record overall as well as its mark in the South Piedmont Conference. The Raiders reached 70 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

East (4-8, 1-4) got a career-high 18 points from senior guard Madie Honeycutt. She scored 10 in the third quarter.

Hannah Waddell added nine for the Mustangs. Mac Misenheimer scored eight.

South 13 13 15 30 — 71

East 11 15 15 10 — 51

SOUTH — Rymer 26, Chabala 14, Dextraze 11, Atwell 10, Cherry 10.

EAST — Honeycutt 18, Waddell 9, Misenheimer 8, Beaver 6, Collins 3, Miller 3, Boardley 2, Whicker 2.

Carson girls roll

CONCORD — Mary Spry scored 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead Carson to an easy 51-29 South Piedmont Conference win at Central Cabarrus on Friday.

Spry increased her career scoring total to 984 points.

Camden Corley shot 7-for-11 and scored 14 for the Cougars (11-3, 4-1).

Kyra Lewis led the Vikings (7-8, 3-3) with 13 points.

Carson led 31-6 at halftime and made it a running-clock game with a 42-point lead in the third quarter.

Carson 13 18 20 0 — 51

Central 4 2 15 8 — 29

CARSON — Spry 15, Corley 14, Johnson 7, H. Isley 7, White 6, McBride 2.

C. CABARRUS — Lewis 13, Haley 8, Duncan 3, Ray 3, Jones 2.

Carson boys lose

CONCORD — Central Cabarrus (16-0, 6-0) hasn’t been seriously challenged so far in the South Piedmont Conference and rolled 87-39 against Carson on Friday.

Central got 22 points from Adriel Miller and 20 from Chase Daniel.

Freshman Colin Ball led Carson (1-12, 0-5) with seven points. Jay Howard and Mikey Beasley scored six.

Carson 10 12 13 4 — 39

Central 31 21 21 14 — 87

CARSON — Ball 7, Howard 6, Beasley 6, Burleyson 5, Burris 5, Taylor 5, Hales 3, Guida 2.

C. CABARRUS — Miller 22, Chase Daniel 20, Diaz-Cruz 9, Johnson 8, Carson Daniel 7, Ford 6, Bullock 6, E. Baker 4, J. Baker 3, Murray 2.

East boys win

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s 85-64 win against South Rowan on Friday was notable as the Mustangs’ first South Piedmont Conference victory of the season and for offensive explosions by both teams.

East (4-8, 1-4) came in averaging 53 points per game. South (0-14, 0-6) came in averaging 34.

It was East’s most prolific offensive night since the Mustangs racked up 94 against North Iredell during the 2008-09 season.

At 6-foot-6, Tee Harris had a height advantage inside for East and delivered a huge game with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Daniel Overcash had 12 points and six rebounds. Dylan Valley scored 13. Dominick Dale enjoyed a career game with 12 points.

South got humongous games from Jacob Ritchie, who scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, and Aaron Jones, who scored 18 points.

Ritchie’s previous career high was 12. Jones’ career high had been 10.

South 13 18 17 16 — 64

East 24 21 14 26 — 85

SOUTH — Ritchie 25, Jones 18, Anderson 9, Moore 6, McGuire 4, Carey 2.

EAST — Harris 20, Valley 13, Dale 12, Overcash 12, Wemboula 5, Ellis 5, Clement 5, Everhart 4, Hoesman 4, Sprinkle 3.

Salisbury Academy

The Salisbury Academy jayvee boys basketball team beat Tabernacle Christian School of Hickory 41-9 on Monday.

Leading scorers for the Jaguars were Ryan McCoy with 13 points, Wyatt Graham with eight, and Luke Fowler with six.

•••

A shorthanded Salisbury Academy varsity girls team set a school record for points scored in a 76-16 victory over Tabernacle .

All five Jaguars scored career highs. Allie Peeler and Mary Grace Antosek had 22 points each. Emmy Pendleton scored 16, and Anna Kate Goodman and Emma Ott had eight each.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity boys defeated conference rival Tabernacle 76-60.

Leading scorers for the Jaguards were Jacob Mills with 25 points, Finnegan Avery with 21, and Abdul Eliwa with 10.