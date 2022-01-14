Rescue crews search Yadkin River for car struck by train

SPENCER — Firefighters and rescue crews searched near the U.S. 29 bridge at the Rowan-Davidson county line Friday night for signs of a car struck by a Norfolk Southern train that fell into the Yadkin River.

First responders were called to the scene around 9 p.m. because Norfolk Southern crews reported striking a car on the railroad bridge that fell into the Yadkin River after the collision.

On the tracks, Norfolk Southern workers found a burgundy-colored piece of metal. Around 11:30 p.m., divers were preparing to enter the river after the search revealed a potential vehicle.

Firefighters from Millers Ferry and the Salisbury fire departments, the Rowan County Rescue Squad as well as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office used boats to search for the vehicle. They used flashlights, long poles to prod for signs of a vehicle and sonar.