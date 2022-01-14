High school basketball: Vikings too much for Carson boys

Staff report

CONCORD — Former Catawba men’s basketball coach Jim Baker has put together quite a program at Central Cabarrus.

The Vikings (16-0, 6-0) haven’t been seriously challenged so far in the South Piedmont Conference They are ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps in 3A West as they prepare for potential playoff battles with teams such as West Charlotte, Enka and Hickory.

Central played without standout Jaiden Thompson on Friday, but still rolled 87-39 against Carson.

Central got 22 points from Adriel Miller and 20 from Chase Daniel. As is often the case, all the Vikings scored.

Daniel scored 11 in Central’s 31-point first quarter.

Carson was down 31-10 after those first eight minutes and trailed by 52-22 at halftime.

Freshman Colin Ball led Carson (1-12, 0-5) with seven points. Jay Howard and Mikey Beasley scored six. Cameron Burleyson, Hunter Burris and Emory Taylor had five each.

Carson has a big week coming up with a road game at South Rowan Tuesday and a home game against East Rowan on Wednesday. Carson is scheduled to play at West Rowan next Friday.

Carson 10 12 13 4 — 39

Central 31 21 21 14 — 87

CARSON — Ball 7, Howard 6, Beasley 6, Burleyson 5, Burris 5, Taylor 5, Hales 3, Guida 2.

C. CABARRUS — Miller 22, Chase Daniel 20, Diaz-Cruz 9, Johnson 8, Carson Daniel 7, Ford 6, Bullock 6, E. Baker 4, J. Baker 3, Murray 2.