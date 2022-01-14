Blotter: Jan 14

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a $550 loss in the 200 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman reported a robbery Wednesday in the 600 block of Bank Street that resulted in a $500 loss in the 600 block of West Bank Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of West Horah Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported a fraud that produced a $2,300 estimated loss in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road.

• A person on Friday reported the attempted use of counterfeit money in the 1800 block of West Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported a stolen utility trailer in the 100 block of Russell Street in Gold Hill.

• A man reported an assault Tuesday in the 100 block of Wind Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a verbal disturbance involving a knife in the 1000 block of Redhaven Drive in Salisbury.

• A man reported a break-in Tuesday in the 1000 block of Middle Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 14600 block of Old Beatty Ford Road that resulted in a $2,150 loss.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone used her information to apply for a Citi Bank credit account.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Chuck Taylor Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 2000 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• Tangie Denise Gruber, 57, was charged Tuesday with assault by pointing a gun in the 8400 block of Castor Road in Salisbury.