Winter weather may affect Sunday delivery

Because of expected winter weather, delivery of the Sunday edition of the Salisbury Post may be delayed.

The National Weather Service says a storm Saturday night and Sunday could a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with the chance of precipitation between 70% and 90% for the Salisbury area. Late Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecast predicted snow showers were mostly likely between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. But the forecast could change as the storm gets closer to North Carolina.

The low Saturday night is expected to be 22 degrees. The high on Sunday is expected to be 34 degrees.

The Post will make every effort to ensure printed newspapers arrive at subscribers’ homes on time. If newspapers are delayed, subscribers can also view a digital replica of the printed newspaper by visiting salisburypost.com on a smartphone, tablet or computer and clicking on the e-edition link. The link is on the top left side of the page on laptop and desktop computers. On smartphones and tablets, it’s the second link accessed with the menu icon in the top left corner. The Post also sends an email to subscribers with a link to the e-edition when it’s ready.

Readers who need their online login or who have questions can contact the Circulation Department at circulation@salisburypost.com or by calling 704-797-4213.