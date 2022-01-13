Smith, Hellems combine for 11 3s as NC State beats Louisville

Published 12:37 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Post Sports

Jericole Hellems Jericole Hellems finished with 19 points in the Wolfpack victory over Louisville. File photo courtesy of ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville on Wednesday night.

N.C. State (9-8, 2-4 ACC), coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts. The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall.
Smith made three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run, including two on back-to-back possessions, for a 31-18 lead. N.C. State started 7 of 13 from 3-point range and finished 12 of 25 (48%) after entering averaging 32% behind the arc.

N.C. State opened the second half on a 8-0 run for a 16-point lead and Smith made their 10th 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead with 5:30 remaining. Hellems made his first 3-pointer of the second half, after making 4 of 6 before halftime, for a 69-58 lead.

Dereon Seabron had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for N.C. State. Smith was 9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 behind the arc, to finish three points shy of his season high. Hellems was 7 of 10, going 5 for 7 from deep.

Seabron attempted N.C. State’s first free throw of the game with 4:13 remaining in the second half. The Cardinals attempted 18 free throws compared to six for N.C. State.

Sydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville (10-6, 4-2). Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points.

N.C. State stays on the road to face No. 8 Duke on Saturday. Louisville plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More Sports

College basketball: Overtime loss for Catawba women

Area Sports Briefs: Tough loss for Indians; Carson girls win; big game for Childress

Photo gallery: Catawba women go cold in overtime

Hornets end 16-game losing streak against 76ers

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...