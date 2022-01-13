Post seeks reader opinions on child tax credit

Before the federal American Rescue Plan was implemented to aid the economic impact of the pandemic, eligible families claimed the annual child tax credit as a lump sum when they filed their taxes.

From July to December of 2021, eligible families have been able to receive half of the credit in monthly installments to assist with child care costs as many return to work and send children back to in-person learning.

Unless federal lawmakers pass legislation to continue the monthly distribution schedule, families will return to claiming the credit as a lump sum during tax filing. The Post wants to hear from parents and families who have relied on the monthly installments to assist with child care expenses and whether they support continuing monthly payments.

