Letter: Rowan Medical Center staff deserve thanks

In this day of much stress, illness, crime, etc., I felt the urge to use my words for some positivity.

I am a cancer survivor, and for several years have had the need of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center’s assistance. I recently had surgery and I am happy to report that my care was top-notch. From the surgical team to the housekeeping staff, I was treated with kindness, gentleness, knowledge and great professionalism.

I feel that we citizens of Salisbury should kneel down and thank God that we have such care available to us. Thank you NRMC for bringing me through some very difficult times and showing me the love, concern and care that I so needed.

— Glenda Christie

Salisbury