College basketball: Livingstone women lose to Vikings

Staff report

SALISBURY — A two-point quarter in a college game?

By the winning team?

Yes and yes.

Elizabeth City State’s women’s basketball team overcame that dismal two-point period and beat Livingstone 53-45 in a low-scoring CIAA game played late Thursday afternoon at New Trent Gym.

Elizabeth City State (11-2, 3-1) has been one of the league’s best teams, but was perfectly inaccurate — 0-for-12 from the field — in the second quarter to fall behind Livingstone 27-16 at halftime.

The Vikings made up for that cold stretch in the second half. They scored 23 in the third quarter on 60-percent shooting to take a 39-34 lead and went on to beat the Blue Bears.

Livingstone (3-9, 2-2) had a big edge on the boards, but turned it over 18 times, shot just 26.4 percent and made two of 12 3-point attempts.

Azhante Rodgers scored 13 for the Vikings. Sirenna Pitts, a 6-foot-2 guard, scored 11 and blocked seven LC shots.

Daijah Turner scored 10 and was the only Blue Bear to reach double figures. Alexis Lake had nine rebounds.

Livingstone is scheduled to play at Claflin on Saturday, while Elizabeth City State goes to Shaw.

ECSU 14 2 23 14 — 53

LC 14 13 7 11 — 45

ECSU — Rodgers 13, Pitts 11, Holley-Reid 10, Jackson 9, Broadwater 5, Blango 3, Lockamy 2.

LIVINGSTONE — Turner 10, Lake 7, Ferrell 7, Alexander 6, Fulton 6, Boyce 4, Papakonstantinou 3, Lane 2.