College basketball: LC men beat Bulldogs

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team beat Bowie State 74-61 on Thursday in New Trent Gym.

It was a solid CIAA win for the Blue Bears (5-4, 2-2) in the makeup game. They got back on the court after Monday’s scheduled game with Shaw was postponed.

Livingstone got scoring from 11 players.

De’Marr McRae led with 11 points. Navar Elmore had 10 points and eight rebounds. Deshone Hicks scored 10.

Quinton Drayton and Khalil Williams scored 12 each for Bowie State (3-11, 1-2).

Bowie State led early, but the Blue Bears took command late in the first half and took a 36-24 lead to the locker room.

Livingstone led by many as 17 points in the second half and maintained control.

The Blue Bears shot 44.2 percent and made a respectable six of 18 3-pointers. They were 22-for-32 from the foul line.

Livingstone blocked six shots and won the turnover battle 22-18.

Livingstone is scheduled to play at Claflin on Saturday afternoon, while Bowie State is scheduled to play at home against Lincoln.

Bowie State 24 37 — 61

Livingstone 36 38 — 74

BOWIE STATE — Drayton 12, Williams 12, Jones 10, Route 7, Anderson 5, Makle 4, McCullough 4, Okafor 4, Ayetey 2.

LIVINGSTONE – McRae 11, Hicks 10, Elmore 10, Carpenter 9, Tako 8, Smith 8, Temple 8, Knight 3, Parker 3, Broadnax 2 Maddox 2.