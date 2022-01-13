College basketball: A balanced attack by Wolfpack women in romp over Virginia

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Elissa Cunane had 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action and No. 4 North Carolina State stretched its winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to 14 with a 66-43 victory over Virginia on Thursday.

The Wolfpack (15-2, 6-0) trailed 15-6 after missing 12 consecutive shots during a 13-0 run by Virginia in the opening period, but used a 20-1 run to take command and led 29-20 at halftime. Amandine Toi scored 14 to lead Virginia (3-10, 0-3), which lost its fourth in a row.

The Wolfpack got nine points from Aziaha James and eight from three others as 12 players scored and 10 played at least 10 minutes.

The Wolfpack made 50% of their field goal tries (29-58) in their 82-55 victory against the Cavaliers in Raleigh, North Carolina on Dec. 19. They came up far short of their 80.3-point average (13th nationally) in the rematch.

The Cavaliers were playing at home for the first time since a 69-56 loss to American on Dec. 7.

N.C. State hosts No. 16 Duke on Sunday.

Virginia Tech 65, No. 16 Duke 54

DURHAM — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard hit three fourth-quarter 3-pointers as Virginia Tech beat No. 16 Duke. The Hokies swept Duke for the first time in a season series after having beaten the Blue Devils 77-55 on Dec. 30. It’s also their third straight win over the Blue Devils, who hold a 27-6 advantage all-time in the series, and Kenny Brooks’ 450th victory as a head coach.

Kitley, who had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the first win over Duke this season, collected her sixth straight double-double and 28th of her career. Sheppard finished with 13 points and Georgia Amore 10 for the Hokies (12-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Azana Baines grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 15 points, Miela Goodchild had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 10 points for Duke (11-3, 2-2).

No. 20 Notre Dame 74, Wake 64

WINSTON-SALEM — Dara Mabrey scored a season-best 22 points, Olivia Miles added 15 points and 12 assists and No. 20 Notre Dame built a big lead early and cruised to victory over Wake Forest.

Notre Dame (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a two-point loss to Duke. Jewel Spear scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Wake Forest (12-5, 2-4). Olivia Summiel added 12 points and Alexandria Scruggs had 10.

Men’s game

Appalachian State 61, Coastal Carolina 60: Adrian Delph had 16 points and seven rebounds as Appalachian State edged Coastal Carolina.

Donovan Gregory made a go-ahead basket in the lane with 31 seconds left and Justin Forrest blocked a shot in the final seconds to secure it.

Michael Almonacy had 10 points for Appalachian State (9-9, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Gregory added 10 points and eight rebounds, and CJ Huntley had 11 rebounds.

Vince Cole scored a season-high 25 points for the Chanticleers (9-7, 1-3). Essam Mostafa added 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.