Woman arrested for trafficking drugs in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — A Rowan County woman was jailed Tuesday after being found with nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cash and drug paraphernalia, Kannapolis Police said.

Catherine Michelle Paffenroth, a 41-year-old resident of southern Rowan County, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Kannapolis Police said Paffenroth was a person of interest in drug investigations and that she was stopped near the intersection of West A Street and Darty Street. A K-9 officer was used, and it gave an indication that narcotics were present in the vehicle.

Police said officers found 185 dosage units of oxycodone, 206 grams (0.45 pounds) of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams (0.27 ounces) of heroin, $1,239 in cash and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Paffenroth was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond.