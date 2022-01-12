Woman arrested for trafficking drugs in Kannapolis

Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Paffenroth

KANNAPOLIS — A Rowan County woman was jailed Tuesday after being found with nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cash and drug paraphernalia, Kannapolis Police said.

Catherine Michelle Paffenroth, a 41-year-old resident of southern Rowan County, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Kannapolis Police said Paffenroth was a person of interest in drug investigations and that she was stopped near the intersection of West A Street and Darty Street. A K-9 officer was used, and it gave an indication that narcotics were present in the vehicle.

Police said officers found 185 dosage units of oxycodone, 206 grams (0.45 pounds) of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams (0.27 ounces) of heroin, $1,239 in cash and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Paffenroth was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond. 

More Crime

Blotter: Jan. 11

Juvenile expected to face charges in stabbing that hospitalized 26-year-old man

Blotter: Man charged for racing on Interstate 85

Kannapolis sex offender charged for indecent liberties with child, other crimes

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...