Meals on Wheels reschedules benefit concert because of rising COVID-19 cases

The Meals on Wheels Rowan 45th Anniversary Motel Soap Benefit Concert scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Meroney Theatre has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

At this time, Meals on Wheels Rowan will reschedule the Motel Soap Benefit Concert for spring. A new date and details will be released at mowrowan.org and on the Meals on Wheels social media pages.

Executive Director Cindy Fink said, “The health and safety of our community, staff, and supporters is our top priority. We look forward to safely celebrating later this spring. We are grateful for all of those who already purchased their tickets, and we will be in touch shortly.”