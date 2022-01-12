Letter: Which politicians made money insider trading on pandemic?

I’m writing to ask a question nobody really wants to ask. Here it goes.

This applies to Republicans, Democrats and independents. Among senators, congressmen, vice presidents and presidents in Washington, how many bought stock in Pfizer, Johnson and/or Moderna when they found out about President Donald Trump’s Project Warp Speed and before the public new about it?

That’s insider trading. You and I would go to jail doing the same. It’s also illegal to use your position to influence the value of stocks. That said, I wonder why they keep pushing vaccines, then a booster, then another booster and on and on. It is a fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used her position to make millions, and I’m sure there are a lot of others that did it on both sides.

I think all the representatives in Washington, D.C., should show the people their stocks purchased and when they purchased Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna and how much they made and are making now with all the boosters. That may be why they have stopped other treatments and pushed the vaccine.

I also wonder how many died because they did not allow or use all the treatments they could have used and the ones they are stopping now. Think about it.

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove