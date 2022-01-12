Area Sports Briefs: Tough loss for Indians; Carson girls win; big game for Childress

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team played a stout second half, but the Indians lost 84-81 to Carson-Newman on Wednesday night at Goodman Gym.

Catawba shot 10-for-19 from 3 and made only 11 turnovers for the game, but the difference was deadly 24-for-27 foul shooting by the Eagles.

Catawba didn’t shoot well in the first half, but the Indians shot 57 percent in the second half to make a run in the South Atlantic Conference contest.

Carson-Newman led by as many as 11 in the first half and took a 38-28 lead to the break.

Catawba never had the lead.

Luke Brenegan poured in 34 for the Eagles (10-5, 7-4), shooting 5-for-7 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 at the foul line.

Catawba (6-8, 5-7) got 23 from Caleb Robinson, 15 from Kris Robinson and 12 from Myles Washington.

Trevion Lamar had seven assists.

Carson-Newman 38 46 — 84

Catawba 28 53 — 81

CARSON-NEWMAN — Brenegan 34, Dyer 13, Hadzic 10, Bush 9, Thomas 8, Davis 8, Bowens 2.

CATAWBA — C. Robinson 23, K. Robinson 15, Washington 12, Pelote 9, Lamar 9, Hueitt 8, Bowen 3, Gerald 2.

Carson girls win

LEXINGTON — Carson’s girls basketball team picked up a non-conference win at Central Davidson on Wednesday.

The Cougars used a big fourth quarter to take a 53-47 win.

Hannah Isley led Carson (10-3) with 16 points. Isley had Carson’s only three buckets in a six-point third quarter.

Mary Spry had seven in the first quarter and scored 11. Makayla Johnson had seven points, while Camden Corley and Riley Isley added six each.

Salem Ward was deadly at the foul line and scored 20 for the Spartans (9-6). Alex Myers scored 14.

Carson is scheduled to return to South Piedmont Conference action on Friday at Central Cabarrus.

Carson 15 7 6 25 — 53

C. Davidson 11 10 10 16 — 47

CARSON — H. Isley 16, Spry 11, Johnson 7, R. Isley 6, Corley 6, White 4, Barbee 3

C. DAVIDSON — Ward 20, Myers 14, Garrison 7, Kinley 3, Trantham 2, Shoaf 1.

Davie boys romp

Davie’s boys blew out Parkland 86-56 for a Central Piedmont Conference victory on Wednesday.

Zaharee Maddox scored 22 for the War Eagles (9-5, 3-3), while Zymere Hudson had 15.

College basketball

Bryson Childress (North Stanly) was 5-for-9 on 3-pointers for High Point in a 66-65 loss to USC Upstate on Wednesday.

North reschedules

North Rowan’s home basketball games with South Stanly are off tonight, but Community School of Davidson is replacing the Bulls.

The Spartan girls are 8-3, while the boys have a 6-5 record.

The girls game will start at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow.

GARS

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 64.90.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Frank Masingo with a net of 61.70.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Chuck Jones with a net of 66.77.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was John Mitchell with a net of 70.98.

Larry Petrea shot a 73 to win low gross score and Masingo had low net score.

Two members bettered their ages.

Bobby Clark 82, shot an 81.

Masingo 86, shot a 78.

Clark was this week’s Super Senior with a score of 67.73.

