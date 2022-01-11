Wake Forest’s star running back Beal-Smith transferring to South Carolina

Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Post Sports

Wake Forest’s Christian Beal-Smith, looking for open field against Norfolk State, rushed for 604 yards this season. Photo courtesy of Wake Forest University

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith, the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher the past two years, is transferring to South Carolina.

Beal-Smith, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced his choice on social media Monday night.

Beal-Smith’s addition continues a hot offseason for the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer. Ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner joined the program last month.

Beal-Smith, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback from Winston-Salem, led Wake Forest with 732 yards in 2020. He gained 604 yards this past season as the Demon Deacons won the ACC Atlantic Division.

South Carolina needed to replenish its running back room after it lost ZaQuandre White and Kevin Harris to the NFL draft.

More Sports

Panthers part ways with three assistant coaches

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

High school basketball: North’s Wilkerson signs with CIU

Golf: Lyerly rated among top 50 amateurs

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...