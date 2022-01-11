Landis adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day to paid holiday schedule

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — Town officials on Monday passed a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and tweaked the personnel policy to add the holiday as a paid one for employees.

Town Manager Diane Seaford said the holiday wasn’t previously included in the town’s policy, but surrounding communities observe it. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed during the third Monday in January each year.

King is known as the face of nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s during protests of racial discrimination in federal and state law. He was assassinated in 1968, and former President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983. It became officially observed in all 50 states in 2000.

In addition to making Monday, Jan. 17, a holiday, the town of Landis also passed a resolution honoring King and Landis’ commitment to the betterment of life and opportunities for all people.

“Whereas, Dr. King devoted his life to advancing equality, social justice and opportunity for all and challenged all Americans to participate in the never-ending work of building a more perfect union,” the resolution states. “And whereas, even with the gains of the Civil Rights movement, there are many goals and needs that the town of Landis must realize to continue our commitment to achieve justice in our society.”

The resolution also stated King’s teachings continue to be a model for how the town and others, can work toward today’s challenges and provide more opportunities for all people. It also urged the community to “rededicate ourselves to achieving Dr. King’s dream.”

Seaford clarified that, in line with surrounding municipalities, employees will now have 12 paid holidays when Christmas falls on a Sunday, Monday, Friday or Saturday, and 13 paid holidays if Christmas falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. It’s part of the town’s employee benefit package, and now, the personnel policy.

